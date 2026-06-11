I haven’t talked much about the hinky stuff that transpired with the LA mayoral primary. It’s stupid to have a jungle primary in the first place, but the way that suddenly all of the absentee ballots days after the election suddenly came in for one candidate…I’ve seen absentee ballots swing an election before, and it was because of fraud.

So, there’s no doubt that fraud transpired for myself and millions of others, all to keep Spencer Pratt out of the general election.

There are a ton of issues with the race and elections in California in a more general sense, but this one is…special.