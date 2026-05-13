I tend to think there’s something wrong with using another culture’s sacred items as, say, a costume.

You have a right to do it, and I also think that no one should be blasted for doing so if they’re unaware of the cultural significance of that thing they’re wearing, but it kind of falls under my “don’t be an ass” approach to things. Just because you have a right to do a thing, it doesn’t mean I think you should.

But the problem with “cultural appropriation” is that it started out by being about things like Native American warbonnets—which have religious significance to many Plains Indian nations—at Coachella and started being about anything from another culture.

And, honestly, that’s dumb.

In fact, it came up on a college campus recently, and the college apologized over a drum circle.

Organizers of an annual Earth festival at the University of California Davis have apologized for a drum circle that materialized during the event, calling it cultural appropriation. A statement from the Whole Earth Festival posted on social media read: “WEF staff is aware of a group of drummers that have congregated near the quad. We acknowledge the harm of cultural appropriation felt by Indigenous communities because of this.” “We want to make it clear that the WEF staff does not associate with or condone the actions, cultural appropriation, and values exhibited by these individuals,” the statement continued, adding organizers hope to find some sort of solution. “Because of freedom of expression policies on campus, we are unable to remove this group.” The 57th annual Whole Earth Festival, which took place May 8 to 10 on campus, is billed as a family friendly and zero-waste event during which visitors learn “about the realms of activism, wellness, and environmental sustainability in an interactive and creative way.”

The drum circle is an unofficial tradition, and it seems some on the UCDavis subreddit found it ridiculous that an apology was made for it. One redditor correctly noted that drums are universal, that they exist in every culture throughout history.

And yeah, they do. It’s a simple instrument that likely started out as someone beating on a hollow log, discovering that different lengths of hollow logs produced different sounds, and progressing from there. A stretched hide for tanning likely got thumped and made a similar enough sound, thus taking an evolutionary step from a drum being a found instrument to one created for musical purposes.

But the thing is, I think there’s something else here, and that’s how cultural appropriation, as it’s termed, is anything but a negative thing.

See, someone figured out the drum first. As society was really nothing but small tribal groups with their own cultures, which may or may not have been shared with their neighbors, then the sharing of the drum was, in essence, one culture appropriating something from another culture.

Over time, everyone developed the drum, and it became something of a symbol of the universality of music.

Good ideas sometimes develop independently of one another, but a lot of times, it’s just one person who figures something out. They do something a little different, and it’s celebrated. Other people learn of this and apply it themselves, and just like that, this new thing spreads.

Bad ideas might as well, obviously, but only if there’s a perceived benefit to the group; otherwise, no one is going to follow.

The Shakers and their belief in celibacy didn’t exactly help them take over the world in the 18th century, now did it? That’s because others didn’t see that as a benefit, if for no other reason than it means your faith continues exclusively through converts.

Other things, though, take hold and spread.

A while back, I remember a story about how some Hispanic women at a college were taking issue with white girls wearing hoop earrings. To them, that was part of Latina culture, and for them to do so was cultural appropriation.

The problem for them is that the oldest hoop earring I know of is Sumerian, dating to around 2,600 BC.

What happened was that the hoop earring either spread across Europe and Asia from these Middle Eastern roots, or it spontaneously developed in several places. None of those, however, were Central or South America, the Caribbean, or anywhere like that.

The Hispanic cultures appropriated those earrings, embraced them, and made them part of their own culture. That’s fine. It’s good, even, because it means there’s a larger market for hoop earrings.

For drums, it’s the same thing. Music created something that cultures could share, all because someone “stole” the idea of a drum from a different tribe and used it to make their own music.

Share

Appropriating things from other cultures is kind of what humans do.

Take Chinese food, one of my favorite cuisines. Noodles were appropriated by the Italians, as we all know, thanks to Marco Polo, but China appropriated things like onions and carrots, which are part of my beloved beef with broccoli.

The Silk Road created an exchange of goods and ideas, which allowed everyone to buy and sell various items indigenous to their culture. These items were then appropriated, for lack of a better word, and made into staples in these new societies.

Cultural appropriation, decried now, is a key part of how civilization took hold and spread. Civilization’s spread is, in itself, an example of how cultural appropriation is not just ancient but ultimately good.

What UC Davis apologized for wasn’t a drum circle. They essentially apologized for a continuation of the spread of culture and ideas, the same spread that made the world as small as it seems today. From Western inventions like radio and television, to the spread of rock music and hip hop, we have given much to the world, and we’ve received much in return.

That’s nothing to apologize for.

And if it involves people sometimes stepping on some sensibilities because they didn’t know it was an issue, that seems a ridiculously small price to pay for a world where we can share ideas, music, food, and culture as a whole with one another.