The last two years have been…interesting.

There were two assassination attempts on Trump, the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and tons of violence of other forms by deranged leftists who were convinced that burning Tesla dealerships was an act of defiance against the government.

And then we have yesterday’s shooting at a Dallas ICE facility, the latest attack against ICE out of oh-so-many.

Yeah, things aren’t looking too good, especially as this didn’t just