They're fooling no one
Tomorrow will mark one week since the latest assassination attempt against President Donald Trump transpired. As I noted on Monday, that was largely driven by the left’s talking points about Trump—talking points amplified by a complicit media.
And it hasn’t gotten much better since then, with the media doing anything but covering itself in glory.
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They think they’re fooling people, but they’re not.