The good news is that Graham Platner is officially out of the Maine Senate race. The state party can replace him—because to save democracy, you have to ignore it or something—but it won’t be the guy who had a Nazi Totenkopf tattoo, who abused at least some of his past romantic partners, did sketchy stuff on dating apps while married, and is now accused of rape.

For many Democrats, it’s not that there’s a credible accusation that’s the problem, but that it’s enough for him to lose to make them jump ship. The View’s Sunny Hostin still won’t jump, hilariously enough.

Now, though, the after-action analyses are coming in, and there’s a lesson to be learned that won’t be learned by the people who need it most.