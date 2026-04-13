Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
15h

"It's a big club, and you aint part of it."

George Carlin

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dancingtime's avatar
dancingtime
15h

Agreed.....one other fund to defund....the slush fund....why do taxpayers have to pay for their peccadilloes?

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