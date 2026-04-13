I generally don’t care all that much about what consenting adults do in the privacy of their own lives. Keep me out of it, keep everyone else out of it, and so long as you’re not impacting anyone else, have at it.

That’s not entirely accurate, because the “have at it” implies that I condone the action to some degree, and that’s not true. However, I am too flawed an individual to dictate how other people should behave when no one is getting hurt.

But there have been a couple of high-profile cases where people elected to Congress actually hurt others. Sexual harassment, even if absent sexual assault, is still harmful. For me, it’s not the initial advance that’s problematic, because no one knows it’s an unwanted advance until they try, but when they’ve been told to stop, and they didn’t, we have an issue.

And when it’s someone who works for you, it’s even more disgusting.

Rep. Tony Gonzales has withdrawn from his re-election campaign in the Texas 23rd district, leaving it open for Brandon Herrera, after it became clear that he sexually harassed staffers, including one he eventually had an affair with, who later set herself on fire.

But that was a few weeks ago.

Last night, Rep. Eric Swalwell withdrew from his campaign to be governor of California because of not just sexual harassment allegations, but a number of sexual assault accusations, too.

Also, last night, spilling into today, a number of so-called journalists have come out and said that, yeah, they knew, but it wasn’t their beat or something, and so they never reported on it.

Interestingly, back in 2017, CNN covered how Congress had a sexual harassment problem. Note this little tidbit buried deeper in the piece:

The dozens of interviews that CNN conducted with both men and women also revealed that there is an unwritten list of male lawmakers – made up primarily of House representatives where there are many more members than the Senate – notorious for inappropriate or predatory behavior. Several people simply referred to that roster as the “creep list.” More than half a dozen interviewees independently named one California congressman for pursuing female staffers; another half dozen pointed to a Texas congressman for engaging in inappropriate behavior. CNN is not naming either of those lawmakers because the stories are unverified. “Amongst ourselves, we know,” a former Senate aide said referring to sexual harassers and their behavior. “There is a certain code amongst us, we acknowledge among each other what occurs.”

Now, when I first saw this in a screenshot on X, I thought the Texas congressman might have been Gonzales.

It’s not.

It couldn’t be, because this is from 2017, and Gonzales wasn’t elected until 2020. That was someone else, and they said nothing.

Oh, I get that the stories were unverified, but CNN didn’t seem to care about verifying them. The former Senate aide said everyone knew and said nothing. People on Capitol Hill all know there’s a legion of predators who are deciding what laws we should create, all violating some of the same laws their legislative body voted for, and no one has done a damn thing to address it.

I knew about affairs and things of that sort being common, and we all know about the sexual harassment slush fund Congress has, so they can pay off potential accusers under the table, but we didn’t have to keep dealing with this.

This was in 2017 when CNN was trying to go after a Republican-controlled Congress. After if flipped in 2019, it seems they didn’t bother to do any further digging.

Kind of like all these reporters who are saying that, yeah, they knew about Swalwell, how everyone knew about Swalwell, and they just didn’t report it for whatever reason.

Keep in mind how many of them took Trump’s “grab them by the pussy” comment—something he didn’t say he did, only that he could do and get away with because he was famous—and decided that was disqualifying all on its own.

I’m not oblivious to Trump’s many failings when it comes to things like marital fidelity. The man has a libido, and he’s stepped out on pretty much every wife he’s had. I don’t approve of it in the least, but at least he and they were consenting. The claim that he engaged in a non-consensual act with a certain party isn’t plausible in my view, regardless of what a biased court decided on the issue, so I’m not glossing over that. I just don’t believe the claim. Look at her for a moment, then look at the woman Trump has gotten who agreed to sleep with him.

Yeah, I just don’t buy it.

So, with that, it seems that despite his own moral failings, the believable claims were all consensual.

But Swalwell, Gonzales, and the legion of other predators running around the halls of the Capitol and having their actions covered by a taxpayer-funded slush fund that pays to keep things quiet is another matter entirely. It’s disgusting, and the media is just as disgusting for knowing it and refusing to actually cover the story.

They ran with the allegations against Kavanaugh, even though they were less plausible than claiming a sexual threesome with Santa and the Easter Bunny, and they ran with the allegations against Clarence Thomas when those surfaced. They’ve run every claim of impropriety against Trump they can find and hid behind the “believe all women” mantra.

Ironically, Swalwell hid behind that one, too, and look where it got him.

But on Swalwell, he said that when everyone knew who he was, and no one said a damn thing. They knew and did nothing.

Did they know about Tony Gonzales, too? Did they know that he pressured staffers into relationships? If so, and they said nothing, then I consider them responsible for the death of Regina Santos-Aviles. She was married, and when her husband found out about the affair, he wanted a divorce. Considering she was pressured into that affair by her boss, and she killed herself because of how her life was collapsing because of that relationship, anyone who knew Gonzales was like that and said nothing just enabled him to destroy this woman’s life.

Look, I know I want a lot out of this world. Much of it isn’t realistic, I know.

I don’t expect only moral people to seek office, though. I know good and well that bad people are always going to seek power, and the really terrifying ones are able to convince us they’re great folks.

What I do expect, though, is for those in power to be bound by the same rules the rest of us are. I expect them to be held accountable for their misdeeds and not have them covered up with my tax dollars.

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I want everyone remotely like Gonzales and Swalwell to have their issues disclosed so the voters can see who these people really are. I want the slush fund to end and for Congress to put the onus for any payouts on the offenders and force them to pay out of their own personal finances.

I’m sick of the aristocracy we’re developing in this country, especially when so many of them are nothing but degenerates.

“Oh, but then we wouldn’t have enough members of Congress to have a quorum,” someone might counter. To that, I say fine. If it’s that bad, then we need to purge everything, burn it to the ground, salt the earth behind us, and start anew.

I don’t need saints in Congress. I just don’t want the worst of the worst benefiting from cover-ups at the hands of their colleagues and the media.

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