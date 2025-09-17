The alleged killer of Charlie Kirk has been formally charged. As part of the process, we have some of the text messages he said with his…significant other? It’s interesting, at least to me, because of what he said.

Yes, the wording is weird, but let’s look at the information for a second, because based on what I’m seeing here, and what I’ve seen for years now, makes it clear that the left doesn’t understand what hate and hatred actually are.

He “had enough of his hatred,” huh?

Now, I’ve watched a lot of Charlie Kirk, especially over the last week, and I fail to see the hatred in question.

Sure, Kirk opposed certain actions by the government with regard to transgender people, and LGBT folks in general, but it was guided by his understanding of the Bible, not hatred toward anyone. In fact, he spoke to everyone with respect, and the people who knew him swear he didn’t hate anyone.

For them, “hatred” toward the left is opposing any government action they want to take to benefit some particular identity group. They don’t care why you oppose it; you just do, and that makes you racist/sexist/homophobic/Islamophobic/hydrophobic, etc.

Anything short of “I agree” is considered hate speech, and we all know what they want to do with hate speech.

Meanwhile, they celebrate Kirk’s murder. They list off names of who they want to be next. They talk about how this should only be the start, that people on the right should continue to be murdered for their beliefs.

And they’ll tell you that their hatred is justified, it’s righteous because of the hatred spewed by these other folks.

They know they hate. They just don’t understand what hatred actually is.

This started with “tolerance,” which just means accepting that it exists and not attempting to end it. To tolerate it, but nothing more. Then “tolerance” had to become “acceptance” and later, “celebration.” Finally, it’s “capitulation”

You couldn’t just accept that trans people exist. You had to accept them in every way. Then you had to celebrate them and, lastly, give them everything they demanded.

And if you didn’t, the only possible reason must be hate. It couldn’t be that you think whatever adults want to do to themselves is one thing, but making parents do it to their children is downright evil. It couldn’t be that you think people who said they were men for most of their lives shouldn’t be allowed to compete in women’s sports because they decided to say they’re not men anymore.

It couldn’t be that you had concerns that just using whatever gender someone identified as to determine which bathroom someone got to use might open up the possibility for abuse by predators.

No, it had to be hatred.

Because they can’t understand thinking versus emoting. They can’t understand reason or concerns that aren’t based on feelings.

So they saw Charlie Kirk as hateful because he wouldn’t just agree with them. He wouldn’t just step away and let them transform this country into something unrecognizable. He stood up and said he didn’t agree, and for that, he was too hateful to be allowed to live.

But he was no more hateful than anyone else. From what I hear, he was less hateful than almost everyone. He just wouldn’t pretend his beliefs didn’t matter.

The left can’t understand that, though, because all they know is hate. They can’t see anything but hate in everyone who isn’t exactly like them.

Most of us didn’t hate them as people. We might hate what they wanted to do. We might have hated the way they said things. We didn’t hate them, individually, because we didn’t know them.

But one man’s bullet changed that.

Now, I hate them.

Not because they’re trans or gay or furry or whatever. Oh no, I hate them because what they stand for is nothing but bullying on the political stage. I hate them because they see a murdered man and see that he didn’t agree with them. I hate them for celebrating that murder or for tolerating those who did.

I hate them for now, suddenly, finding it objectionable that people are being fired for their evil, all while they were ready to destroy lives over the OK sign.

I hate them for their hypocrisy and for their inability to look at history and recognize that the socialism they think is so swell has a 100 percent failure rate everywhere in the world. I hate them for their arrogance in believing they could get it right when no one else supposedly has.

Most of all, I hate them for making me hate.

That’s not what I want out of my life. I don’t want to be that person. I never wanted to be that person. I might have disagreed with the left on almost everything, but I didn’t hate them as people, and their actions made that change.

Now, the leftists I know that I don’t hate are exempt because of who they, as individuals, are. But they ally themselves with hateful people, who have earned my hatred in return.

They don’t know what hate actually is.

I’m more than ready to help them learn.

