Back in March, I addressed the outright hostility the left shows toward Christianity, how they mock the faith repeatedly, and simply assume Christians won’t do anything about it.

Sooner or later, I suspect they’ll hit a point where that’s simply not the case anymore.

Of course, while most of you agreed, few others bothered to listen beyond those who agreed with me before the piece was written. That’s not great, because warnings work best when those who are the problem start to listen.

And I know this because it’s still happening.

From RedState:

I’m not sure which is more disgusting about what you’re about to read: scantily dressed men and women mocking Christianity, or what a college administration was forced to admit as it faced outrage from students and others on social media. A student group at New York’s Vassar College recently staged two sexually explicit dance performances mocking Christianity and Catholicism inside the school’s 121-year-old chapel. The shows took place on November 21 and 22, just before Thanksgiving. Performers appeared in religious attire, including priest and nun costumes. While the displays drew criticism and concern from some students, campus leadership ultimately approved the performances. Because of course they did. ‘Whoreship and Prayer’ The Vassar Burlesque Society’s disgusting performance of campus “art,” titled “Whoreship and Prayer,” packed in crowds for its two-night run on November 21 and 22. A campus source said the show featured students prancing around in priests’ and nuns’ outfits, because at Vassar, it appears, featuring sacred Christian symbols in a strip routine passes as “enlightened expression.” Sydney Mize, a neuroscience major, told The College Fix that the event “was clearly meant to be a mockery of Christianity” (emphasis, mine): I perceived this as an attack on Christian values and the practicing Christians on campus. I saw this as a mockery of our beliefs and a way to belittle us. I saw this as a clear communication from the college administration that Christianity is not protected under the college regulations the same way that other religions are. We are the exception, it is okay to mock and hate Christians where it would not be acceptable for any other religions. Is there any doubt?

Someone who appears to be a different student named Sydney—one granted anonymity, it seems—emailed the administration and voiced her concerns, including that this wasn’t upholding Vassar’s own commitments to diversity and inclusion.

She met with Brian Van Brunt, Vassar’s Institutional Equity and Title VI Coordinator, and things got interesting.

Van Brunt not only acknowledged that the performance mocked Christian imagery; he also conceded the college administration would have handled it differently if a faith other than Christianity had been targeted (emphasis, mine). “He basically said … it would be different if it were another religion,” Sydney said. Referring to comments students made on the anonymous social media platform Fizz, she said one hypothetical they talked about was if the flyer had referenced Allah. “If Allah was used … then it wouldn’t have been allowed. And he said, ‘Well, obviously that’s a different situation.’” Hold the leftist bus. Exactly what kind of “obviously different situation” are we talking about here?

What he means is that Christians have turned the other cheek so many times that he figures Christians would do it again. Muslims, on the other hand, are far more likely to get violent.

That’s troubling, because the message here is loud and clear. If Christians want to stop being mocked by leftists in the media and academia, they need to become violent, too.

In other words, that new crusade I warned about back in March is literally the only way the left will start to respect Christian beliefs like they do with most other religions.

It’s like they want the violence.

And that scares the hell out of me, because once Christians start being violent like Muslims, then we’re likely to have some very horrible things happen in the name of God, but it will only escalate as the leftist media won’t get the intended message for quite a long time, thus making out like Christians have always been the threat.

No good comes out of this, but how far can you push a group before they start pushing back?

The performance was bad enough, but to do it in the chapel itself is a level of mockery that no one should have found acceptable. It’s a middle finger to every student of faith, even non-Christians, because if the sacred spaces of one faith aren’t respected, how much real respect is there for others?

Do Muslims avoid mockery due to respect? Or is it fear?

We all know the answer here. It’s the same reason Van Brunt said it would have been different if Allah’s name had been invoked. It’s not because Islam is too precious to the world.

Share

It’s because those who mock Islam too loudly tend to find a group of Muslims trying to shoot them or blow them up. It’s just that simple, and again, it’s almost like they’re trying to taunt Christians into doing the same thing.

It’s one thing to engage in some humor at the expense of Christianity, so long as you’re willing to do it with all other faiths, and it’s intended all in good-natured fun. It’s another to take a religion and continually make a complete and utter mockery of everything people of that religion believe, then stage it in a place of worship, all while pretending to act like no one should be bothered.

I’m telling you, while I’m no fan of violence except in self-defense, they’re pushing me to the point that I don’t know that I’d really be bothered as much as I should, if I’d be bothered at all.

And that really bothers me.

Tilting at Windmills is 100% reader-supported. If you enjoyed this article, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription for 15% off the first year or making a one-time donation here. You can also check out our store. Or, for more content, check out my YouTube channel. Your support is greatly appreciated.