Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SDN's avatar
SDN
2h

"I addressed the outright hostility the left shows toward Second Amendment rights, how they mock the civil right repeatedly, and simply assume gun owners won’t do anything about it."

FTFY.

This applies equally to gun owners, and just as with Christians, the track record to date proves their assumptions are valid.

You are dealing with tyrants. Tyrants respond to force, actually applied. That's been proven so many times it should be ranked as a certainty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jolie's avatar
Jolie
1h

I continue to meditate on Deitrich Bonhoeffer's biography, written in 2010 and just recently read by me. At what point is it the better part of Christianity to actively protest evil and to what extent?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tom Knighton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture