Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
11hEdited

I am probably misquoting it and probably misspelling his name, but former Czeck Republic President (PM?) Vaclav Havel (sp???) said, "East European communists climbed over the rubble of the Berlin Wall straight into the green/environmental movement because they understood this was now the place to destroy capitalism."

Robert Tracinski of the Objectivist movement also made a very salient observation: Communism promised, for decades, a better way of life and more of the things that improved human existence. When The USSR collapsed of it's own utter uselessness in supplying those needs, the story had to change. It was THEN that, all of a sudden, all of those good things in life and all of the progress of human existence had to become bad and in need of destruction. Hence, Climate Change and radical environmentalism. Again, not a direct quote but my synopsis of his writings.

The FACT our own media is our worst and most serious enemy makes me again question at what point the citizens have a right and duty to destroy them.

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
10h

My fifth grade teacher lied to a bunch of children about how we were all going to die in a new Ice Age if we didn't meet some ephemeral goals that no one was prepared to meet. This was in the early 70's. It scared me so badly, I had nightmares when I slept at all, I barely ate, I cried a lot. A few of the other kids in my class had similar experiences. My father yanked a knot in the administration's a**es and explained to me that this was someone's *opinion*, not fact. I was still nervous about it, but at that age, you tend to forget about the thing you were positive about the week before, so I got over it. When I think about that now, I'm angry. In fact, I'm furious. What was the goal here? Well, the goal was to frighten a new generation so badly, they grew up and became good, little Democrat voters who'd buy into "the sky is falling unless you vote for me."

When you wonder why your adult child is so anxious as to be neurotic, it's because a bunch of adults who should know better told him there was no point to making a future for which he wouldn't be alive to appreciate. No point in having children and if he did, they would be full of the original sin of being white, which he should be continuously apologizing to the world about for existing without melanin. I'm sure his anxiety is more complex than that, but it's a pretty good starting point though, don't you think? The only difference between him and me is he didn't tell me what was happening so I could fix it like my father did for me. That's on me. The rest is on the communists destroying our nation one child at a time.

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