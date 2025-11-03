In an ideal world, I don’t think we’d all agree on everything, but we could find common ground on some things and at least respect that many we disagree with as still being fundamentally good people.

The problem, as I like to say, is that we don’t live in an ideal world. We live in this one.

And in this world, we have people who cannot seem to grasp that their ideological opponents are real people. We also have people who seem to believe that their own side can do no wrong.

Some of those write for The Atlantic, and folks at The Federalist aren’t letting them get away with it.

The threat of left-wing violence against senior members of the Trump administration is so severe that families with young children are being forced to vacate their homes and live on military bases. According to The Atlantic, they had it coming. Officials such as top adviser Stephen Miller, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, and an unnamed senior White House official have been forced to live in military housing, far more than in previous administrations, the Atlantic’s Michael Scherer, Missy Ryan, and Ashley Parker noted in a Thursday piece. The authors have some thoughts about why, facing a dramatic uptick in threats and assassination attempts by leftists against conservatives, these officials might be uprooting from their family homes. The culprit, they declare, is “the nation’s polarization, to which the Trump administration has itself contributed.” Stephen Miller basically invited kooks to show up at his house and terrorize his wife and kids, see, by advocating for an immigration policy that hurts leftists’ feelings. (The irony is lost on The Atlantic writers that the group warning the Millers their kind will “not be tolerated” calls itself Arlington Neighbors United for Humanity.) Miller, whom leftists like this guy publicly and casually fantasize about murdering, is “known for his inflammatory political rhetoric” and “regularly derides Democrats with inflammatory language,” the authors remind us. He was probably wearing a short skirt, too.

Of course, the military is to blame, too, because the fact that they’ll let key members of the administration live on military bases somehow invalidates the idea that the military defends the nation instead of just one political party.

Never you mind that only one party seems to see their ideological opponents as vermin who can and should be murdered at every opportunity, and will vocally call for their murder at every opportunity.

Never mind that this is the same group of people who believe the best response to disagreement is disenfranchisement of the electorate, forced re-education efforts, and literal concentration camps.

Remember, Republicans are an existential threat to the republic, so they must be destroyed by the good little Stalinists.

You cannot reason with unreasonable people. You can’t reason with those who think keeping you from voting, throwing you into camps, or forcing “re-education” so you’ll believe what they want you to believe is an acceptable response to disagreement.

These, of course, are the same people rallying around an attorney general candidate who said if he had a choice between a political rival, Hitler or Pol Pot, of whom to shoot with a gun loaded with two bullets, he’d shoot his rival twice. The same one who wanted the same rival to have his children die in the rival’s arms, all so he would change his views on a policy issue.

They’re the same people rallying around a guy who said he became more communist as he got older and had a literal Nazi tattoo on his chest, all while claiming he didn’t know it was a Nazi symbol despite it being in literally every World War II movie ever.

At no point do they care about right and wrong. All they care about is who supports their narrative and will literally defend them with their dying breath, all while defending assassination threats from their allies toward those whom they don’t support.

There is no chance of reasoning with these people.

In theory, though, they represent the fringes of the left, not the mainstream. Unfortunately, the more mainstream left has done a rather pathetic job of policing its own.

They’ve let people who share these views in so many places that it’s impossible to say for certain that these aren’t the views of most leftists. How many of them actually think it’s acceptable to kill their opponents?

More than there should be, which is why these officials are living on military bases.

I’m sure they’d rather not. I’m sure there are tons of places they’d much rather live, places closer to all the things they and their families would like to do. They can’t, because the left has lost all semblance of sanity, and the mainstream media can’t seem to understand that.

This is the “journalistic” version of the bully staple of “why are you hitting yourself?” They pretend they have no role to play in what’s happening, pinning it on you. The difference is that the more traditional bully doesn’t try to convince you that you are, in fact, hitting yourself.

The gaslighting is a step too far for even them.

The insane left? There’s no such thing as going too low.

