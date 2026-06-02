The First Amendment protects freedom of speech and freedom of religion. It also says that there will be no establishment of religion by the authorities. This part has been interpreted in many ways over the years, including the separation of church and state.

That has manifested itself in a number of ways, including attempts to stop even optional prayer in schools, pretty much any religious education outside of private schools, among many other examples.

In my home state of Georgia, though, a pastor sort of found a workaround. It was legal and accepted, but now he’s been cut off. Why? Well, the First Amendment will come into play, but not in the way many might think.

And in Vidalia, Georgia—a town known for its unique sweet onions—something stinks.