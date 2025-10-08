It’s really hard not to be blackpilled in this day and age. It’s not that I don’t see the ground being made up here during the Trump administration; it’s the concern that without something major happening, it’ll all just revert as soon as he leaves office, unless Republicans hold onto the White House, which isn’t guaranteed.

Part of the problem is that we’re not seeing people getting prosecuted for their misdeeds, which just means they’ll keep doing it, and the rest of us will see how the rules aren’t applied evenly.

Letitia James, for example, isn’t likely to face prosecution for mortgage fraud despite it looking like a clear case. Why? The prosecutor just doesn’t want to pursue it, officially.

Unofficially, my guess is that the prosecutor likes James’ politics too much to pursue charges.

But it’s not just the powerful who are getting special treatment. Take the would-be Kavanaugh assassin.

You would think that in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination — to say nothing of the increasing spate of attacks on law-enforcement and immigration officials all throughout America during the Trump 47 administration — people have awakened to the seriousness of the threat before us. But apparently not Judge Deborah L. Boardman of the Federal District Court for the District of Maryland, who just sentenced Nicholas Roske to a mere 97 months (eight years) in prison for his attempt to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh. The Biden-appointed Judge Boardman didn’t deliver the sentence to Nicholas Roske, mind you. Roske announced in September 2024 to the court that he was now a she, going by the preferred (although not legal) new name of “Sophie.” Boardman chose not only to recognize but use this new identity as a factor in significantly reducing Roske’s sentence. New York Times reporter Mattathias Schwartz writes: Judge Boardman’s explanation of her sentence restated some of the arguments made by Ms. Roske’s attorneys, who said that a lesser sentence was warranted because Ms. Roske, who had no prior criminal history, had abandoned her plan at the final moment, surrendered to authorities, told them about the plot and was genuinely remorseful. . . . The judge also said that a lower sentence was warranted because of an executive order issued by President Trump mandating that transgender women be held at male-only federal facilities, which she said could interfere with her continuing to receive gender transition care.

Seriously? His decision that now, all of a sudden, he was trans is an excuse for a lighter sentence than he should have gotten?

I’m sorry, but that’s absolute nonsense.

The American taxpayer shouldn’t be on the hook for anyone’s optional medical treatment, and gender transitioning is most definitely optional, and it most definitely shouldn’t be used to give someone less of a sentence than deserved, especially when he was trying to assassinate a sitting justice of the Supreme Court because he didn’t like the way the Court was ruling on stuff.

That’s attempted domestic terrorism. We shouldn’t give anyone the benefit of the doubt when convicted of such a thing. They should be locked up for life, and if that means their junk can’t get cut off, then I’m not going to lose a wink of sleep over it.

Especially if I’m not having to pay for it.

This is beyond disgusting.

What the judge just did is tell the entire trans world that they can try to kill whoever they want, and they’re not going to be held to the same standards you or I would. We wouldn’t get such a light sentence, relatively speaking, if we tried to assassinate someone on the left. We all know it, too. We’d have the book thrown at us and see our names in headlines about how awful we are.

Yes, even if we turned ourselves in rather than carry out our plan.

Everything about this bothers me. It should bother everyone because we have enough of this kind of thing going on these days, and it’s not going to get any better if anyone thinks that they can get away with it to some degree.

There’s no excuse for this.

There’s no excuse for the continued double standards we see when the left is involved.

