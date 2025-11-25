One problem with social media has always been how people could pretend to be something they’re not. It’s bad enough with people whose feed is filled with curated snippets that make it look like they’re living the ideal life, even though none of it is true. It gets worse when people use that to manipulate not just other people, but a nation’s electoral future.

While there’s no evidence that Trump colluded with Russia—despite Adam Schiff’s continued claims that it not just existed, but that he saw it—there was evidence that Russia tried to meddle in our elections via creating Facebook pages that peddled a fake narrative.

On X, where it’s more “anything goes” than it has been in a long, long time, we’ve seen a whole lot of people injecting their own thoughts into American politics, even claiming to be Americans themselves.

But Elon rolled out a new feature that tells you where everyone lives. Not the address, but what country and, in some cases, what city.

And boy, has it been fascinating, such as this example.

You see, there are a lot of people who have strong opinions about American politics despite not living here, including this example, who left the US and has kind of a double standard on things.

A founder of Track AIPAC, a group that accuses pro-Israel U.S. politicians of being “foreign agents,” is a self-proclaimed Marxist who lives in Germany. Cory Archibald, who founded the Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption political action committee behind the Track AIPAC X account in 2024, describes herself in numerous social media posts and a website biography she published this year as a “long-time American expat” and an “American cat lady living in Germany” who has spent the past “20 years” living abroad in the Middle East and Europe. Though Archibald went public as one of Track AIPAC’s founders in a podcast interview earlier this month, she did not mention that she has lived outside the United States for such a significant amount of time. The news raises many questions for Track AIPAC, which has gained popularity with anti-Semites and anti-Israel radicals on both the right and left in recent months. The group publishes lists of political donations from pro-Israel Americans and accuses politicians who accept these donations of being “Israel First traitor[s] to America.” It frames itself on social media as a supporter of the “America First” movement, arguing that U.S.-based pro-Israel groups such as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee—which has no relationship to the Israeli government—should register as foreign agents or “get out of our country.” “You can’t be claim to be America First while pledging allegiance to Israel,” Track AIPAC said in an X post in May.

The idea of her being Marxist isn’t exactly surprising. Communists are often antisemitic, so Archibald is no different.

I just find it fascinating that this is a person who hasn’t lived in the US for years, yet has the gall to call others “foreign agents.”

But this isn’t really an artifact of how X is now telling people where posters live. This is just someone who has at least been honest enough to discuss it.

Others have been less open, such as this Nick Fuentes stan account, with over 20,000 followers and a claim that he refused to vote for Trump in 2024. Well, that wasn’t much of a refusal since he’s based in Europe.

What we’re finding is that a lot of people aren’t just interested in American politics, they’re actively trying to interfere with it, pretending they’re American, only to be outted as foreign agitators.

From Track AIPAC to groypers to who knows who else, the truth is that our nation is under a constant assault from people who want to see us pushed over the edge into absolute chaos. Either they want to topple the United States and its status as the last superpower, or they just want to see us drink the leftist Kool-Aid like their home nations. Which it is happens to be is irrelevant.

They’re still meddling, and doing so under false pretenses.

How many others are there?

There are some we knew about already, and could dismiss them easily enough, but now there are simply accounts that have some degree of social media popularity that we’re learning are really foreigners who have their own agendas that don’t revolve around America being strong and sound.

That’s just on X, though. How many others on various platforms are in the same camp?

I doubt we’ll ever know, but at least we’re more aware of how many people who have very loud opinions on American politics don’t have any stakes in the United States.

They should be free to speak, but Elon and X’s decision to reveal where people are from is game-changing. Now we can see where people like Arbuckle and even the more anonymous are posting from, which means we can see what they really think and care about.

It ain’t America.

