Something that has always bugged me is the way local governments trample all over your property rights. From telling you how tall your grass can get to what colors you can paint your house, there’s a profound movement in local governments to regulate anything they can get away with.

Now, sometimes there are reasons, such as historic districts trying to keep houses looking, well, historic, or when building codes are designed to keep a house from falling down, but sometimes, it’s not.

Yet what one man is dealing with goes even beyond that. His building plan was, apparently, fine with his city. That didn’t stop the shakedown.