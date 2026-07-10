Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Jon Camp's avatar
Jon Camp
5h

Wasn't it Heinlein who said something to the effect of "Civilization was created by lazy men looking for easier ways to do things?"

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1 reply by Tom Knighton
Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
5h

The “purpose” of college these days is to gain a certificate (diploma) to impress potential employers. Students are merely responding to incentives. Learning isn’t high on their priority list, and many do what they can to avoid it.

The government offers money, effectively, to universities for this purpose, and they spend it on bureaucracy. The problem isn’t AI; that’s just making it easier to see.

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