Photo by Ashni on Unsplash

On Monday, I talked a lot about the problems of the biased press, and how we need to address it somehow if there’s a hope in hell of bringing this country back together. Yes, there are reasons to be skeptical that it’s desirable, much less possible, to create unity, and I get that.

But the possibility should be explored, and yes, the media is the biggest obstacle to that.

It’s easy, though, to show their sins. It’s another to show the results of that bias.