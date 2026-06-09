The wages of bias
On Monday, I talked a lot about the problems of the biased press, and how we need to address it somehow if there’s a hope in hell of bringing this country back together. Yes, there are reasons to be skeptical that it’s desirable, much less possible, to create unity, and I get that.
But the possibility should be explored, and yes, the media is the biggest obstacle to that.
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It’s easy, though, to show their sins. It’s another to show the results of that bias.