Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
6h

This phenomenon has sucked the life out of so much science fiction as well. It seems as though story after story was, “we had an atomic war or alien invasion, and now life is horrible.”

And the occasional story that brings us the old heroic themes became all the more exciting.

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