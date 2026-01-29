Laws against illegal immigration go back quite a way. I remember the debate back during the Reagan presidency, and I don’t remember it further back because I just wasn’t up on what was happening before then. I was just a kid, after all.

But the laws aren’t new, and while Trump is getting heat for enforcing them, the truth was that, prior to President Autopen, enforcing immigration laws was something both sides did.

Clinton and Obama both deported their fair share of illegal immigrants. It wasn’t until Biden that the gates were opened, and there’s a reason for that.

A major reason that should infuriate anyone capable of thinking beyond “Team Blue, No Matter Who.”