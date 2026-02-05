Something I’ve long noticed about American politics is that there’s something of a pendulum that swings right and left. Some people maintain a level of consistency about where they stand, on both sides of the aisle, but a large portion of the population is swayed one way, sees the effects of what happened—effects they really don’t like—then leans the other way.

It’s why gun control is popular one year, unpopular the next, and so on. The same is true of almost every other issue you care to name. Support often ebbs and flows as the nation’s mood changes.

And now, we’re starting to see it swing again, this time on the issue of “trans kids.”