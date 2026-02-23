All around us, teachers are organizing student walkouts over ICE. They’re carrying the load in making this happen, and even though it’s got to be against policy, they’re getting a pass because everyone who would held ccountable agrees with the walkouts’ purpose.

Which would probably be fine if there were some consistency.

There’s not, though.

Teachers have been suspended or fired for expressing their support for ICE, and now a teacher has been suspended for helping students set up a TPUSA chapter.

An upstate New York high school teacher was allegedly sidelined after she agreed to advise a Turning Point USA chapter on campus. Jennifer Fasulo, a Spanish teacher at Charles W. Baker High School in Baldwinsville, a Syracuse suburb, was placed on a paid leave of absence on Jan. 30, just weeks after she offered to help students establish a Club America, the high school division of the Charlie Kirk co-founded conservative group, her supporters say. “The district can confirm that a staff member has been placed on paid administrative leave while a matter is under review. We are following established administrative and legal procedures, and we are unable to comment further or share additional details at this time,” the Baldwinsville Central School informed parents in a Feb. 10 letter. Students rallied behind Fasulo, who they described in a petition demanding her return as a victim of spiritual and political discrimination. “We believe no educator should be punished for their personal beliefs,” according to the appeal, which has more than 2,100 signatures as of Thursday. “This teacher is being targeted not because of her performance, but for her political beliefs,” Club America President Jerry Dygert said at a Feb. 9 board meeting.

So it would seem.

Now, the woke parents in the school seem to think this is grand, which is a clear indication that it’s not. All Fasulo did was organize a student organization that the woke don’t like. They call it dangerous and the like, which has never led to any terrible things happening, like the TPUSA’s founder being assassinated.

Nope. Never happened.

When I was in college, the College Republicans and College Democrats both had a presence on campus. They had the same advisor, a professor who’d run for public office before he started teaching, and did so as a Democrat. The man believed people had a right to organize, and I agree.

Here, though, what we’re seeing is outrage filtered through a leftist lens that completely ignores how often leftist teachers engage in far more problematic behavior than simply helping set up a group for students to use to voluntarily associate with other students.

For example, organizing walkouts.

Then we have the teachers who have admitted to trying to indoctrinate your children with their leftist agenda, and they get a pass.

In other words, it’s only when a teacher takes a right-of-center position publicly that they’re called to account for it, and that pisses me off to no end.

If you want to keep teachers from engaging in anything political, that’s one thing. It’s likely illegal, mind you, but it’s at least consistent.

Instead, we’re seeing teachers who aren’t toeing the leftist, woke line being punished while those who do get a pat on the back for a job well done.

I swear to all that is holy, no matter how much I worry I’m making a mash out of homeschooling, I see stories like these and recognize that even if I am, it’s still better than the alternative.

All that kids are going to learn with this stuff is compliance to their leftist overlords, which I can’t help but think is the whole point.

