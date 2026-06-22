Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Kurt Wullenweber's avatar
Kurt Wullenweber
4h

Great insight and instructions. I tend to not want to store books forever, as we do not have a large house, but..............so many are lost to my progeny.

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dancingtime's avatar
dancingtime
4hEdited

I used to buy serious books as eBooks and fiction in hard copy. Now I do the opposite.

I have a series of books which, if (when) we go commie will be forbidden. I bought 4 copies of all of them for my grandchildren. EBooks can be removed from devices by the government so fiction goes there. Printed versions of books are for history etc.

I print out important articles (which will all probably be trashed by my younger son)....and file...its own history of how we got to where we are.

Talk to children and grandchildren, passing down the history of your family and the presidents you have lived through. Give them that perspective of what was actually being said at the time.

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