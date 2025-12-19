When we say that all men are created equal, we’re a) using the term “men” to mean mankind, which includes women, and b) saying they’re equal before the law and deserving of all the same rights as anyone else.

The truth is that we’re not all equal. We’re not cardboard cutouts that are the exact same in every way. We’re all unique. We have different interests, different animosities, and different strengths and weaknesses.

In a proper world, people would benefit from those strengths where and how they can. They can strive for excellence via their talents and merits.

Unfortunately, striving for excellence is mostly dead. More accurately, it was murdered.