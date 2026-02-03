The United States isn’t in a great place right now. There’s a lot of unrest, and as I wrote over at Bearing Arms, there’s some evidence to suggest the command and control of the unrest, particularly in Minneapolis, is the same command and control system an insurgency would use.

Without something causing things to ramp down, I fear that we’re going to see a lot of young men killing each other in the streets of America.

But it’s not the young men who are truly in favor of political violence. Not really. No, that’s reserved for the more dangerous of our species.