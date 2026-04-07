The headlines fill our social media feeds day in, day out. They’re terrible stories about some kind, considerate immigrant who was ripped from their life and deported for no reason. It reads like the person was just stopped for no reason, deported for nothing, and there was absolutely no justification for what happened.

Well, that’s how it starts.

Eventually, they get to the truth, but they wait until they’re pretty sure most of the audience has already clicked away.