It’s hard not to despise socialists. Socialism leads to communism, which is an ideology with a body count that makes Hitler look like a dilettante.

In fact, admitting you’re a socialist should be akin to admitting you’re a Nazi. Both should be faced with scorn, ridicule, and ejection from polite society. If I had my way, they’d also involve ejection from an airlock on a space station.

But for some stupid reason, socialism doesn’t have the stigma it deserves. Much of that is probably because groups like the Democratic Socialists of America and their ilk pretend they’re not communists.

However, that’s total bull.

That’s a lie, and they know it’s a lie, because if it weren’t, why are they celebrating the Chinese economy?

Members of the Democratic Socialists of America are eating up Chinese propaganda like candy, insisting only state control of private business can save workers from the “oligarchy.” To meet a rising interest in the Chinese Communist Party, a new DSA monthly seminar about “modern China and lessons for US socialists” was held Thursday evening. The DSA and its poster boy, Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, routinely insist they’re socialists, not communists — socialism seeks to reform capitalism while communism seeks to eliminate it — but these CCP-themed seminars cast that distinction in a far murkier light. The seminars “started last year with an internal series, and it went well enough, that’s why we wanted to take it public,” announced Anlin Wang, a member of the DSA’s International Committee. The session, part of the DSA’s “political education” offerings – made wild claims – like boasting about the communist country’s “strong democracy.” “This is of course a controversial issue in the West,” said speaker Ben Norton, an American studying Marxism in Beijing, who founded the conspiracy website Geopolitical Economy Report, as he presented findings from the Democracy Perception Index.

Of course, Norton doesn’t bother to note that the oppressive regime comes down hard on any form of internal criticism they learn about, so that would lead a lot of people to think they’re free when they’re not.

Yes, people can think they have freedom when they don’t, just so long as they don’t run into something they want to do and aren’t allowed, like criticizing the government, shooting guns, worshipping as you please, and so on.

Norton continued, though:

It’s because of government intervention, he claimed, that “China is now the largest economy on Earth” – a false claim as China has the world’s second biggest GDP after the US. “There’s no comparison to the level of output coming from China right now. And this was not just because of private market forces,” claimed Norton. “Reducing inequality is literally the number one goal of the Chinese Communist Party,” he claimed. “People just make up so much nonsense about China.”

Now, Norton is in Beijing and studying there, so he’s inside the belly of the beast. One might imagine this gives him a great deal of insight into what’s going on, but while the idea that the DSA isn’t full of communists is the lie they know is a lie when they tell others.

The idea that China wouldn’t lie to them is the lie they tell themselves.

His claims were disputed by a China expert, who says the country’s economic boom came only after the party relaxed its iron grip on businesses in the late 1970s, opening state enterprises to market incentives after overly tight state controls led 45 million to die of famine under Mao Zedong. “The allowance of market forces is directly responsible for China’s rise as a contemporary, modernized economy,” said Jack Bernam, a China expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Bernam argued China’s economy slipped from prosperity to deflation and stagnation in the last five years due to government control.

It should also be noted that while the Chinese government doesn’t answer to the wealthy, necessarily, the country got a whole lot of billionaires once market incentives were implemented.

It’s almost like some people are just better equipped to make billions when the field is open than others.

I’ll note, though, that I’m not one of them. I have no idea how to make that kind of money, really. I know the broad strokes, of course, but those are the easy parts. The hard part is all the little details you have to consider.

But the DSA can’t live with that truth, so they lie to themselves into believing that China’s strength came from socialism because their worldview won’t allow them to comprehend otherwise.

It’s like Hasan Piker going to China, fawning over literally everything there and pretending China is the best place ever, while glossing over how he almost got in trouble with the police because a friend put his face over Mao’s in a meme.

Is that the world we want?

Maybe it’s me, but I’d rather live in poverty and be free than have a middle-class existence that can be yanked away from me in an instant because the state that gives it to me decided to give it to someone else instead.

And no communist nation has ever given everyone a middle-class existence.

That doesn’t touch on the fact that the existence of billionaires doesn’t keep me from living my best life. The presence of billionaires doesn’t make us an oligarchy, either.

The DSA needs to remove the last letter from their name, because there’s nothing American about these sychophants for a totalitarian regime who think we have something to learn from the same government that destroyed a peaceful student protest with tanks.

If China is better by their standards, then I encourage every member of the DSA to move there immediately. They should give up their American citizenship and move to a nation more in line with their beliefs. I’m sure it will work out swell for everyone and that the Chinese government will be open to their participation in the so-called Democracy there.

The only thing I want is for everything to be livestreamed so I can laugh at them when they’re thrown into camps with the other undesirables.

China is as free as the Soviet Union was, and I’m sick and damn tired of supposed Americans carrying water for such an oppressive state and pretending they’re trying to do us a favor.

