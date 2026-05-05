Political violence is more than a little unsettling. While there’s a time and a place for just that, no rational person can look at the world around us and conclude that we’re there. Yes, they might not like what they’re seeing, but since we still have elections, that can be changed via peaceful means.

But the left is full of irrational people who engage in political violence, call it free speech, and then demonize anyone else who does the same to them.

And when they do, we hear all about how we can’t believe our lying eyes.