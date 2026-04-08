Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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Tom Knighton's avatar
Tom Knighton
1h

No, I expected retardation. I just expected a little more thought put into it than this.

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
2h

Mr. Knighton, if you really expected more than abject retardation from the left, your sense of optimism is out of control. They're angry, bipolar and completely schizophrenic. They believe men can menstruate. These are not sane people. There's a reason prisoners say that crazy trumps tough every time. 😆

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