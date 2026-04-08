I get that the left doesn’t like President Donald Trump. I didn’t like Biden or Obama, so it’s fair.

However, I try to be fair to my opponents. I didn’t like Bush, either, but he handled 9/11 like a champ. He was exactly what I wanted right then and there, and he said the right things standing on a pile of rubble at Ground Zero.

And I said as much publicly, too, though social media wasn’t really a thing at the time.

Still, even if you don’t want to celebrate the other guy doing something you like, it’s ridiculous to attack him for it, right?

Well, for leftists, that’s not how it works.

On Tuesday, Trump talked tough. He talked about ending Iran’s civilization, which went hard as hell, but the left freaked. They claimed it was time to remove Trump because he was threatening nuclear war. They claimed just saying that was a war crime and that he was unfit to be president.

The 8 PM deadline was last night, and before it hit, Trump announced that there was a ceasefire. Iran was going to reopen the Straits of Hormuz, and for the next two weeks, there wouldn’t be any shooting. They’d talk and try to reach a peace agreement.

For weeks, leftists decried the bombing campaign, calling every aspect of it a war crime, even the bombing of legitimate targets. They attacked him for everything he did, demanding that he stop the bloodshed.

So, he did.

One might imagine some degree of celebration among the left or, at a minimum, expressions of relief that we stepped back from the brink they were convinced we were approaching.

But nope.

No, they started their whole “TACO” thing, which means “Trump Always Chickens Out,” in case you missed it.

In other words, after leveling the country of Iran, destroying its air force and sinking its deep water navy, and after the left lost their freaking minds over the possibility of Trump stepping things up a notch or 12, their problem is that he…stopped the bombing?

If ever you needed a better example of Trump Derangement Syndrome in action, here it is.

There are those claiming Iran won the conflict, of course, despite the facts on the ground, and that’s a separate issue, to be sure, but considering these same people were demanding exactly what they got, I really don’t have a lot of sympathy for them either.

But the TACO bunch are the dumbest of the dumb, in my book, because we all saw them demand Trump stop the bombing. This is precisely what they said they wanted, and when they got it, they decided to attack him for that instead.

Nothing the man can do will appease them.

Is it any wonder that he doesn’t even try? Trump pops off on Truth Social, blasts both the left and the Never Trumpers, and then they complain that he’s unpresidential, but he’s not going to make them happy no matter what he does, so that just fuels him popping off.

These people would bitch if he hanged them with a new rope, as my dad used to say.

It’s absolutely mind-bogglingly insane.

They’re literally attacking him for not committing the supposed war crime they were all telling him not to commit yesterday.

That’s the kicker here. This isn’t stuff from a few weeks ago that I’m bringing up now. This was just yesterday.

They’re not even very good at deleting their histories, either, because we can all see them saying this crap and not even blinking. It’s a level of retardation that I never really expected them to sink to.

Had they applauded the ceasefire while still attacking the stuff he said for the last few weeks regarding Iran, that might have been one thing. I’d disagree with them, but at least they’d be attacking things they’d always been attacking.

Instead, though, they got what they said they wanted, and they’re attacking him for that. It’s literally everything they do with the whole TACO thing, anyway. They’re pushing Trump into corners, thinking they can get what they want later, but they don’t realize that they’re not as slick as they want people to think.

We can all see this, and while it’s clear TDS at work, the left will have some derangement syndrome regardless of who Republicans support. Their new game is to make it impossible to work with one another because they’re sure the media has their back.

Which they do.

The problem is that more and more people are starting to see what the left is like. They’re seeing that while everyone claimed that Trump wouldn’t divide us, it was never Trump doing the dividing. It was the left. From Obama telling Republicans to suck it up because he won, to the Biden era’s attacks on Trump to try to remove him from the board after 2020, to well before either of them.

The left has tried to divide us as a nation, and not just into the little identity boxes they’re so damn fond of, either. They want us to be unable to be the America we need to be, all because if we are that version of America, the Utopia they so desperately want can never come to be.

Personally, I see that as a good thing, but that’s just me. And probably most of you.

Look, I’m tired of being pissed all the time. I’d love to find things to celebrate and positive things to discuss. Unfortunately, after Charlie Kirk was assassinated, it woke something up in me that I never really liked, but I’ve come to embrace, and that’s an understanding that you cannot find common ground with monsters.

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That’s who these people are. They’re monsters. They bitched about war crimes, and then, when no war crimes happened, they bitched that the war crimes never occurred. They want us to be at one another’s throats, and at this point, I’m willing to oblige them, because the alternative is to simply let them win.

Never.

Gonna.

Happen.

They’re attacking Trump for winning, for ultimately ending the bombing for at least two weeks, for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and for crippling an enemy to the point that it might be decades before they can pursue a nuclear weapon or even fund terrorism.

Oh, and in saying that enemy somehow won, also. Let’s not forget that.

Honestly, if they ever want to know who might be radicalizing America’s young men, they only have to look in the mirror. Stupid evil has a tendency to do that, after all.

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