Last night, the Senate moved forward on a deal that would reopen the government. This is what Democrats have been screaming about for weeks, even shifting blame for the shutdown by claiming this was all on the part of Republicans because they were the majority party.

Well, it’s over, and guess what’s happening? That’s right, leftists are losing their freaking minds. They’re outraged that Sen. Chuck Schumer hasn’t kept the government shut down for even longer, despite last week’s hysteria over SNAP benefits.

The truth is that the left is telling on itself.

While Keith Olbermann is going off about how Democrats who voted to reopen the government are traitors and should be purged from the party and, possibly, society and tons of people are agreeing, they’re making it very obvious that despite trying to capitalize on the pain Americans felt, they didn’t actually care about it.

Look, I’m critical of a lot of people on SNAP, and I’m critical of how much the government is involved in every little aspect of people’s lives, to the point that many people really did feel the pain from the shutdown. However, I can also look beyond that to see what was really going on.

The shutdown was a power play. It was designed to make a statement for the elections, but also for Schumer to hopefully fend off a primary challenge from AOC, who might just be popular enough in New York to actually win.

It was never about the little people. It was never about ordinary working Americans. It wasn’t even about the Obamacare subsidies that were never intended to be permanent in the first place.

It was always about power. It was always about trying to hurt Republicans, and they weren’t above hurting the people they claim to represent in order to do it.

They want people still unable to get SNAP benefits, or to get help from the Small Business Administration, or the military get paychecks. They wanted to exacerbate the pain because they intended to put that on Republicans, despite them being the ones who were behind it the whole time.

They made this whole shutdown happen, not by voting against a budget they disagreed with, but by refusing to even let a vote happen in the first place without them getting what they wanted out of it. America rejected them in 2024, and they wanted America to hurt because of that, and so they shut everything down.

Now, they’re angry because there’s a chance to reopen and they didn’t get everything they wanted, even as the people whose suffering they cited and blamed on Republicans were suffering because of what they did.

This isn’t politics.

This is evil.

This is why people hate politicians. This is why there’s a belief that most people who take high office are sociopaths. These Democratic voters have no empathy for their fellow men and women. They don’t care about the children suffering, even as they tried to level that claim against the right.

Had they applauded the vote or just kept quiet, this wouldn’t be a thing. They could have just said nothing, seethed in quiet, and we wouldn’t have known for sure just how vile and disgusting these people really are.

It was bad enough when they celebrated Charlie Kirk’s murder, but now they’re upset that poor families will get the benefits that they tried to use for political advantage. They’re upset that air traffic controllers will be back at work because they can’t use air safety as a cudgel anymore. They’re sorry that the military will get their pay because they can’t leverage our troops anymore.

I thought I knew hate when Charlie was killed.

Now I see that was merely the tip of the iceberg of what the left could incite within me.

It’s one thing to oppose social benefits and welfare systems. It’s another thing to support them, only to use them as leverage against your opponents when people have grown to depend on them.

They wanted that dependence, and we can clearly see why.

May everyone of these vile excuses for people suffer in Hell for being like this. They never get to play the morality card again.

Ever.

Not because they don’t fit my definition of morality, but because they don’t even conform to their own.

