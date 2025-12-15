Some laws are broken all the time. It’s why we have prisons and no shortage of job openings for correctional officers.

But other laws cannot be broken. They’re laws of nature or physics.

The Law of Unintended Consequences isn’t necessarily one of those, of course, but it’s still considered a law, in part because there are always unintended consequences.

Smart people expect that. They try to mitigate those as best they can, and then deal with others as they pop up.

But there’s something very special about research showing that the unintended consequence was the ass-opposite of what someone was trying to accomplish.

It seems that global warming is a thing again, and it’s because of attempts to stop climate change.

My colleagues and I recently conducted research that shows global efforts to improve air quality have unintentionally accelerated climate warming by modifying clouds. While cleaner air has major health benefits, decreasing the amount of particulate pollution has also reduced the cooling effect of clouds, accelerating climate warming. Dimming clouds and rising temperatures Our study relied on two decades of satellite data to analyze the impacts of changes in particulate pollution and climate warming on the clouds. The data shows that low-level clouds in the Northern Hemisphere have dimmed rapidly since 2003. In particular, cloud reflectivity over the North Atlantic and Northeast Pacific has fallen by nearly three per cent per decade. During the same period, sea surface temperatures rose about 0.4 C, intensifying marine heatwaves that have damaged ecosystems and fisheries. We expected that climate warming from greenhouse gas increases would lead to a decrease in low clouds over the ocean. However, the observed changes were too large to be explained by this process or by natural climate variability, pointing to an additional cause of warming that many climate models underestimated. The key factor turned out to be aerosols — tiny particles that act as seeds for cloud droplets. When there are fewer aerosols, clouds contain fewer but larger droplets. Those droplets reflect less sunlight and are more likely to rain out quickly, producing shorter-lived, darker clouds. This process weakens the cooling influence that low clouds have over marine areas. The effect stems from two known mechanisms: the Twomey effect, where fewer aerosols make clouds less reflective, and the Albrecht effect, where larger droplets shorten cloud lifetime. Together, these changes reduce the planet’s overall reflectivity. … Ultimately, our study exposes a paradox: cleaner air benefits human health while also revealing the full force of greenhouse-gas warming, which has historically been “masked” by the cooling effect of particulate pollution.

In short, trying to combat climate change due to greenhouse gases is leading to climate change due to a lack of greenhouse gases.

The irony is glorious.

See, one of my issues with climate alarmism is that none of their models pan out. They run to the media and tell them all about this model and how the polar ice caps or something else will be gone within 10 years, then 10 years later, they’re still there, going strong, and the media mostly glosses over that.

But the underlying problem is that if the models are so invariably wrong, then something about their assumptions must be wrong—assuming, of course, we don’t just assume outright fraud, which I can’t dismiss. Either they’re lying, or they don’t know enough about where our climate comes from, as they believe.

There’s nothing wrong with there being holes in knowledge. We have holes in our understanding of most scientific subjects. I have no issue with that, nor do I fault climate scientists for not knowing everything about the nature of our climate.

What I fault them for is downplaying their failures in understanding climate when their models don’t match reality.

Now, though, while supposedly trying to fix the issue of climate change, they’re changing the climate.

Some might argue that it’s simply restoring our climate to where it should be, but if warming is going to kill us all—and climate change is still framing everything the same as with “global warming—then making the planet hotter doesn’t sound like a great thing.

Sure, clean air is great. I’m a big fan of it, personally.

However, I’m not a big fan of making our planet potentially unlivable because climate scientists didn’t understand their subject well enough before monkeying with everything.

The Law of Unintended Consequences remains undefeated, but I don’t think I’ve ever seen it where the unintended consequence was the exact opposite of the intended one. That’s just poetry, folks, even if it kills us all.

