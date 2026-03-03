I don’t like the idea of lumping people into groups without a good reason. Sure, I’ll talk about “the left,” but that’s a group of people grouped together based on a shared ideology. I do so understanding that not everyone who is part of the left agrees with everything the left pushes.

But other forms of collectivism lump people based on superficial characteristics, ascribe failings to them based on their own biases versus absolute fact, and then act according to that “thinking.”

We’re talking about things like racism, but also any other form of bigotry based on some characteristic, such as antisemitism. The list largely goes on.

Ostensibly, antisemitism is still a no-no in polite society—though they get away with it by calling it anti-Zionism—there’s still one last acceptable target for bigotry.

And some are fighting back.