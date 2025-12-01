When I was a young man, I was a Democrat.

I got better.

The problem is that while I care deeply about my fellow man, the truth is that Democratic policies don’t actually help anyone. If anything, they make the problems worse while also wasting tons of money on a bureaucracy to accomplish nothing.

So, I changed my views a bit and now see opportunity as being a better goal for most people as opposed to just taking care of them.

But then, as time has marched on, I saw even more warts start to appear on the Democratic machine. Here lately, the most shocking thing about this story is that there’s nothing that shocking about it.

The New Venture Fund (NVF), a behemoth left-wing dark money charity, wired $2.3 million last year to the law firm that dozens of Democratic prosecutors have contracted to spearhead high-stakes climate litigation against oil companies, according to its latest tax filings. At the same time, it bankrolled a group that advises judges on how to handle those cases. The NVF’s support for the San Francisco-based Sher Edling isn’t new—in fact, it has funneled nearly $11 million to the firm through a nondescript fund it has fiscally sponsored since 2021. In its latest tax filings, however, the NVF also reported donating $1.3 million to the Environmental Law Institute (ELI), a D.C.-based legal nonprofit that trains judges on how to handle the very type of litigation Sher Edling is pursuing on behalf of Democratic states and cities. … The lawsuits accuse oil companies of causing global warming, deceiving the public about the harms of fossil fuels, and, therefore, bearing responsibility for damages stemming from extreme weather events.

Of course, an NGO sending funding to a law firm advancing a leftist narrative for Democratic officials isn’t particularly unusual. I suspect this is something both sides do to some extent or another.

It’s just how the game is played.

The problem, however, is that NVF doesn’t just give money to law firms.

Sher Edling filed one such lawsuit on behalf of the city and county of Honolulu in 2020 in an attempt to force Sunoco, ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, and BP—among others—to pay for the cost of damages stemming from coastal erosion, tropical storms, and flooding in the state. In late 2023, Hawaii’s highest court handed Sher Edling a significant victory in the case, with Hawaii supreme court chief justice Mark Recktenwald ruling the case may proceed and that the court would not “unduly limit Hawaii’s ability to use its police powers to protect its citizens.” As the case pended before the high court months earlier, though, Recktenwald participated in an ELI seminar and presented a course titled, “Rising Seas and Litigation: What Judges Need to Know About Warming-Driven Sea Level Rise.” Recktenwald participated in a separate ELI seminar related to climate litigation in December 2022. It remains unclear whether other judges who have presided over Sher Edling’s cases have participated in the ELI—the group doesn’t disclose the names of participants and is tight-lipped about its activities. But the institute states on its website that more than 2,000 judges have participated in its events and trainings.

In other words, NVF has not just funded the lawsuits; it’s trained the judges on how to decide these cases.

It’s feeding into itself to make sure it gets the results the left wants and demands.

And this isn’t surprising. Not really.

For Democrats, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with this sort of thing. The same people who swear pro-gun lawmakers are bought and paid for by the NRA because they accepted donations from gun rights groups never even blink at seeing an NGO funneling money toward lawsuits and teaching judges how they’re supposed to rule on those lawsuits.

If the right did this, Democrats would lose their ever-loving minds, and not without some cause. This is shady as hell, but I’m not sure it’s actually illegal.

Instead, it treads a line that runs right up to the point where criminal charges are possible, but stops shy of crossing it. It’s disgusting, but likely legal.

After all, ELI tries to claim that this is just philanthropy. It’s just doing good for the world. I’m sure it has nothing at all to do with enriching the left while attacking an industry that is traditionally a major employer in red states, possibly destroying it entirely.

Who cares about the United States’ economic might? What matters is screwing over Republicans.

That’s their entire game.

And they’re using the climate change scam to do it.

Oh, I’m sure they actually believe in climate change. I think they even believe humans are responsible for it.

Most of them, anyway. You know, the ones who aren’t dropping millions for beachfront property despite the supposedly rising sea levels.

My point, though, is that any belief is secondary to the fact that they see this as a cudgel they can use for political gain.

And they’ll fund the lawsuits and train the judges to rule on those same lawsuits, all to get the results they ultimately want. They don’t care about right and wrong, just winning and losing.

