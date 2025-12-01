Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Mark Marshall
2h

I’m old enough to remember such an antiquated thing as judicial ethics.

1 reply by Tom Knighton
Leslie L Allen
2h

I remember reading about the Obama White House giving $500 million in taxpayer funds to Solyndra to build solar panels for American homes. Not long after (a few years, which in political grifting terms is basically in the same week), the Obama's bought a beachfront estate in Hawaii. I was looking at a People magazine in the grocery checkout and chuckling at the stories about celebrities Americans used to worship and now are learning to despise, when I came across a photo spread of the Obama's multiple estates. Most of the pictures were from drone or helicopter shots from overhead. Looking at these, it suddenly struck me. The Obama's had given half a billion dollars to the solar panel industry, which went bankrupt shortly after, but there wasn't a single solar panel on *any* of the roofs of their luxury homes and outbuildings. Why not? Could it be that elitism will only allow normal Americans to suffer in this manner while they live in oil and gas heated and cooled homes?

This grift is going to destroy American oil and leave hundreds of millions of Americans in the deadly cold and the blistering heat with nothing but an in ugly windmill and low power solar panels between them and death and death will win if we don't crush this ridiculousness.

1 more comment...

