The evil of just focusing on outcomes
In a society where people are free, some people will use that freedom irresponsibly. They might not mean to, granted, but that doesn’t change the fact that they haven’t used it in a wise manner.
Years ago, we removed all the formal barriers that kept races from being treated equally. This was a good and necessary thing because people can only be free when they’re able to achieve.
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But being able to achieve and achieving aren’t the same thing. Not everyone uses their own agency to make themselves capable of achieving. While luck plays a factor in how far you’ll go, individuals are ultimately responsible for their success or failure.
Unfortunately, the left is too preoccupied with outcomes rather than access.