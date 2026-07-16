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In a society where people are free, some people will use that freedom irresponsibly. They might not mean to, granted, but that doesn’t change the fact that they haven’t used it in a wise manner.

Years ago, we removed all the formal barriers that kept races from being treated equally. This was a good and necessary thing because people can only be free when they’re able to achieve.

But being able to achieve and achieving aren’t the same thing. Not everyone uses their own agency to make themselves capable of achieving. While luck plays a factor in how far you’ll go, individuals are ultimately responsible for their success or failure.

Unfortunately, the left is too preoccupied with outcomes rather than access.