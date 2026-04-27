So, did you hear about the most recent attempted assassination of President Trump? The fact that we have to be specific as to which attempted assassination is disturbing on an entirely new level, because this isn’t supposed to be how we function in a free society.

But the issue is that we’ve been living in a world where reality is constantly distorted for the benefit of the left, who will then pretend they had nothing to do with anything when their own rhetoric leads to violence.

Charlie Kirk was a threat to trans people, even though he never threatened a single one, and then, when he was murdered, the left pretended they had nothing to do with it, even as they celebrated it.

Two previous attempts on Trump’s life, with one having donated to ActBlue and the other being such a hardcore leftist that Stalin looks at him and says, “Dude, chill,” and that was never their fault, either.

Over the weekend, the would-be assassin carried a semi-auto handgun and a pump-action shotgun down from his hotel room and engaged with law enforcement. He ended up eating carpet before he could hurt anyone in the administration, but before he carried out the attack, he sent a manifesto to friends and family.

Look at his comments here, for a moment.

And I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes. (Well, to be completely honest, I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it.) … I would still go through most everyone here to get to the targets if it were absolutely necessary (on the basis that most people *chose* to attend a speech by a pedophile, rapist, and traitor, and are thus complicit) but I really hope it doesn’t come to that. Rebuttals to objections: Objection 1: As a Christian, you should turn the other cheek. Rebuttal: Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial. I’m not a schoolkid blown up or a child starved or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration.

Now, I took these particular snippets out of the whole for a simple reason. Look at the terms he’s using to describe Trump or the actions of the Trump administration.

He’s a “pedophile” despite absolutely no evidence of pedophilia, only vague, uncorroborated mentions in the Epstein files that don’t explicitly mention underage girls, right? How many leftists have pushed that narrative since the files were released?

He’s a rapist? There are questions about that trial, but it was for defamation, not sexual assault, which is a point they keep leaving out.

A traitor? That means this dipstick bought into the Russian collusion hoax, which was long ago debunked, but the media has opted to ignore that entirely.

He’s “not the fisherman executed without trial,” you see, as opposed to the drug runner trying to bring fentanyl into the United States, setting the stage for thousands of deaths.

Not someone raped in a detention camp? You mean someone who was only in one because Biden failed to keep them out of the country in the first place?

See, when you look at each of these points, there’s a leftist talking point that was created to spin things to make Trump look bad, all part of the narrative, and this guy believed every single one. He bought it completely, and he let that shape everything about how he viewed the president.

The problem is, he wasn’t willing to wait until 2028. He wanted Trump gone now, so he lied to friends and family, brought his guns all the way from California, and tried to kill the president and as many members of the administration as he could.

He wanted to upend the entire nation, bring everything to a screeching halt, and likely destroy the Democrats’ chances in the midterms—because let’s be honest, the country would galvanize around the GOP—all because the media and leftist politicians all claimed that Trump was an existential threat to the United States of America.

“Garbage in, garbage out” isn’t just valid in information technology. It’s how the human mind works, too. If you fill a brain with nothing but garbage, what you get coming out of a person will be nothing but garbage.

In this case, Trump was nothing but evil. He was vicious and was willfully killing children and innocent people. Attempts at impeachment failed to remove him from office, nor did they stop him from returning, so can we be surprised that so much vile rhetoric directed toward Trump took someone who was a die-hard Democrat, radicalized him, and put him on a collision course with the line of succession this past weekend?

Only if we’re morons.

When a deranged whack job tried to kill Gabby Giffords, the left immediately went on the offensive, blaming Sarah Palin for a mailer that used crosshairs on districts her PAC was “targeting” Democratic incumbents. There was no references to violence and no hateful language directed at Giffords, but that was enough for the left, despite this being common by politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Palin was to blame, and that was that. It was on her.

When a Bernie Bro tried to kill Republicans practicing for a good-natured baseball game, though, that couldn’t have been because of the hateful rhetoric. Despite the shooter’s politics, the politics of the people on the field, and common damn sense, it wasn’t politically motivated, reportedly, so Democrats held no responsibility.

They didn’t with any of the assassination attempts on Trump, either. In fact, the current thing is to try to pretend that it was staged, despite that level of accuracy—just shooting an ear and nothing else, even as the president jigs at just the right moment to get hit in the ear lobe and not in the head—being untenable.

Hell, they’re already trying to make that claim about this attempt. This was staged, you see, despite this being a long-time Democrat. See, he decided to do Trump a solid and be his patsy for an assassination attempt, despite the damage it might do for the party he supported, risking his life for a man he didn’t like, and showed up with a couple of guns, some knives, and whatever else. He did all that as a favor for Trump.

Meanwhile, Trump lined this up, but didn’t kill his patsy because he was doing this dude a solid, too. The patsy will go to prison, of course, and for a very long time, but that’s cool because he helped out his good friend President Trump, whom he doesn’t like in the least.

Share

We won’t even get into the nut job who tried to take out Trump the second time, beyond noting that he was a confirmed leftist, too.

See, as I’ve been talking about a fair bit lately, the left is bound and determined to set the narrative, not just because it might benefit them in elections, but because it can activate the less stable of their supporters to take violent action in the name of that narrative.

This twerp tried to kill Trump and was willing to kill everyone there simply because they were willing to be in the room with Trump, all because of the narrative that reframes literally everything as some form of evil. They can’t acknowledge a Trump win. They can’t even admit there might be some nuance to what Trump does. They have to make him evil because that’s what will outrage the American people the most.

No, they haven’t stopped to wonder why that failed to stop him from being elected a second time, mind you.

But I guess they knew it wouldn’t matter. If enough people try to kill Trump, the laws of probability suggest that someone will manage it eventually.

And if that happens, the consequences won’t be to their liking, which I’ll find funny as hell. At least for a little while.

When the shooting starts, though? Yeah, that won’t be as much fun as some people want to think.

Tilting at Windmills is 100% reader-supported. If you enjoyed this article, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription for 15% off the first year or making a one-time donation here. You can also check out our store. Or, for more content, check out my YouTube channel. Your support is greatly appreciated.