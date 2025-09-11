According to my self-imposed schedule, this should be a paid post. Yesterday’s events, however, necessitate a change. What I have to say is, I feel, too important to put behind a paywall. Paid subscribers, I’ll be sure to get you a special piece for the weekend to kind of make up for it. I just have to do it.

When I first got involved in political commentary, I focused mostly on local and state stuff here in Georgia. I was partnered with a guy who, at the time, was a good friend and fellow libertarian. We took on the local government and, frankly, beat the hell out of them by using libertarian economic principles and ripping some of their plans to shreds.

I was proud of that work, including a local official talking about being “out blogged,” when it was just me sitting at home, writing in my underwear before going to work for the day.

It was clear that I’d found my life’s work. I’m a pretty good writer, and I finally found a use for that ADHD tendency to deep dive into numerous topics.

Through all of that, though, I really do try to be reasonable. I’m snarky, sure, but reasonable.

At about 3:30, Wednesday afternoon, that ended.

Charlie Kirk may have taken some positions that many, myself included, thought were unreasonable, but he was very reasonable about debating them. He’d talk to anyone at his events, allow any position to be discussed, and while he didn’t always come out on top, he was always willing to talk.

That’s as reasonable as anyone can really be.

And for that, someone murdered him.

They shot him from 200 yards away in front of a crowd of about 3,000 people.

Today, a lot of people on the left are expressing their thoughts and prayers for Charlie and his family. A lot of other people are on the left saying that he deserved it, that it was all his fault because he spread such a hateful ideology.

Let’s understand that, like Malcom X and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Charlie spread a message he believed in. He mobilized people to vote, to act, and to speak out on the issues that mattered to them.

The issues might be quite different, but the underlying fact that they were using their freedom of speech to advance what they thought was right is undeniable.

This is, ultimately, what I do as well, though with a much lower profile than Charlie had.

Yet what happened to him is one of my greatest fears. I’ve always had a fear that something like this could happen to me. It’s not a paralyzing fear or anything, just a vague threat I feel in the back of my mind.

But then again, I was always trying to be reasonable. I’ve likely lost out professionally because of it, because being a firebrand yields so much more attention.

I did it because I thought it was right, that it was how we would ultimately make positive changes in this country.

Being reasonable, however, only works with reasonable people.

I can no longer assume anyone on the left, even those saying the correct things right now, is reasonable. After all, the “correct things” haven’t seemed to include calling out the nutjobs on their side of the fence who are celebrating Charlie’s assassination.

Many people have said that this doesn’t feel like when someone tried to assassinate Trump last year, or many of the other assassination attempts of the past. They’re right. It’s not.

Charlie Kirk did what the left tries to get people to do. He mobilized people and spoke out. He created a movement to effect change. He just did it for a goal that they disagreed with.

And they killed him for it.

Being reasonable doesn’t do anyone any good since all I’m doing is talking to the reasonable people on this side of the aisle and accomplishing nowhere near as much as I’d like.

So, I’m done.

I’m scuttling a series of posts I hoped to write where I tried to find some common ground, where we could approach a policy from different sides to yield the same result. I simply don’t care to reach out anymore.

I told myself that most leftists weren’t evil. I told myself that most of them really did believe they were good people and were just trying to make the right call each day, even if I disagreed with their conclusions.

Today, I’m not buying that.

Today, I see that far too many on the left see assassination as a viable strategy in opposing views they disagree with. I see that many of them are just fine with killing the opposition.

They’re doing this now, when they’re out of power, and they’re trying like hell to take complete and permanent control of our government. Does anyone think the killing would stop then? Would they all suddenly become reasonable at that point?

I’m optimistic. I’m not stupid.

So we live in unreasonable times, and I’m done being the reasonable man.

Or maybe I’m simply becoming reasonable for the first time. Maybe what I woke up to today was a recognition that the only reasonable solution isn’t to view the left as the opposition, but the enemy.

Either way, the tide has changed for me.

It’s a new day, and I’m done playing nice.