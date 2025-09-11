Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Jeremy Mayer
6d

Charlie was the nice one. The reasonable one. Many of us aren't. I'm hurting for America. Struggling to understand how the hate has rooted itself in the left. What really scares me? Hate begats hate. Fear begats fear. The divide grows. Hate has now started to root in me. In us. Charlie was trying to bridge that gap with honesty and open communication while not shirking his Christian duty to the truth. I'm truly shaken by this. Is it possible to return to a United States? The hardcore left seems to be such a small percentage, but the gap grows ever wider.

Leslie L Allen
5d

I'm really concerned that most Americans today are right where Mr. Knighton and frankly, myself are. I'm concerned the answer to our problems isn't less violence but much, much more. As in, civil war violence. It makes me wonder if that's been the left's plan all along - to drive us to civil war, weaken the nation during a tense standoff with Russia and China, seize control and then hand us over to global governance. Am I reaching? It's very possible. I've come to see every political grievance of the left and sometimes the right, through the globalist lens. However, we'd first have to survive a bloody, protracted slog through American blood spilled by Americans and that scares the holy terror out of me. The left may not be good people and they may see America very differently than we do, but as much as the thought disgusts me, they *are* Americans. I just hope we stop and think before we load our rifles in our SUV's and head to the family neighborhoods in which the battles of this war will be fought.

© 2025 Tom Knighton
