I work in politics. It’s a big part of my life, in part because, well, it’s how I put food on the table. If I had my druthers, I’d step away from it a lot more often than I do, because it’s not good for you.

Unfortunately, we’ve gotten to the point as a country where every election feels like an existential crisis, where we either win or perish. That leads to significant problems, many of which should be obvious.

But I came across something late yesterday that, well, showed me just how bad it’s gotten.