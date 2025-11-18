The Big Apple's dirty little housing secret
Zohran Mamdani ran on affordability. I talked a lot about the problems with his promises on Monday. The long and the short of it is that while it sounds good, it’s a big problem.
Of course, Democratic Socialists like Mamdani will claim I don’t know what I’m talking about, that I’m so deep in the capitalist Kool-Aid that I’m oblivious to the benefits of rent control.
But I’m not.
How do I know it? Because rent control isn’t new, and some people are already talking about the problems.