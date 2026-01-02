The smallest possible minority is the individual. Each of us, in some way, varies from the norm to some degree or another, meaning that no one is really the average person. No single person is completely in the majority in all things.

Which is why we should protect the individual. People aren’t cookie-cutters. They’re not stamped out of a factory with identical personalities, flaws, strengths, and other factors that make a person a person.

Collectivism is the idea, though, that people should be treated as groups, and in New York City yesterday, the battle for the individual began anew when the new mayor of that city, Zohran Mamdani, said, “We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.”

Oh boy.

That’s a problem, and let’s understand why.