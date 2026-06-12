Social media isn’t real life, but sometimes, it’s all we actually get to see. For years, we’ve been told that the whole world hates us, that we’re terrible people as a nation, that we are despised simply for existing.

This year, with the World Cup taking place on American soil, some have ramped up the rhetoric. I’ve seen people claim that the whole world will celebrate every goal scored on our national team as if it were their own team scoring; we’re just that hated.

There’s just one problem for these kinds of people: America seriously freaking rocks, and tons of their brethren are finding it out firsthand.