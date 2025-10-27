Next week marks five years here on Substack. I was kind of an early adopter, and it’s been a tremendous experience. To that end, I’m offering 25% off for life for any paid subscription. Let’s celebrate five years in style.

Currently, there’s a lot of talk about gerrymandering, redistricting, and whether people can or should use race in making decisions about what districts should look like.

Of course, everyone’s got thoughts and feelings about it, which is fine.

What isn’t fine is when people just make crap up and expect to be taken seriously, especially when they work for an organization that lives and breathes race relations.

For example, let’s look at this little tidbit.

NAACP lawyer Janai Nelson told the court, “It was clear that, regardless of party, white Democrats were not voting for black candidates whether they were Democrats or not. We know that there is such a significant chasm between how black and white voters vote in Louisiana that there is no question that even if there is some correlation between race and party, that race is the driving factor.”

Well, that’s quite a take.

Of course, I don’t have a problem with imagining the Democratic Party as racist. That’s pretty damn clear with their policies that all hinge on black Americans not being able to function unless the government takes care of them, but it’s weird to hear an attorney for the NAACP say it.

Where I have an issue, though, is that of all the ways you could make the argument that Democrats are racist, this isn’t one of the valid ones.

First, let’s hit this part:

The Supreme Court decades ago in Shaw v. Reno (1993) and Miller v. Johnson (1995) ruled against districts where gerrymandering by race was the dominant factor. “Ethnic cleansing!” cried Jesse Jackson after the Miller decision. Elaine Jones of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund said, “The noose is tightening.” Her colleague, Theodore Shaw, warned that once this decision goes through, the Black Congressional Caucus “could meet in the back seat of a taxicab.” But of the black House members in the four redesigned majority-white Southern districts who decided to run for reelection, three won. One chose not to run. In 2016, the city of over 100,000 population that most voted for Donald Trump, with 80% of the vote, was Abilene, Texas, a city that is over 75% white. Shortly after Trump’s election, Abilene voted for its first black mayor. Black Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) recently said: “Myself, Wesley Hunt, Burgess Owens, John James -- we are all black men who represent majority-white districts (referring to Texas, Utah, and Michigan, respectively.) Tim Scott is the United States senator from South Carolina. South Carolina does have a strong black population, but it’s a predominantly white state. These are the facts.” America’s three largest cities, New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, all have black mayors though none of these cities is majority black. There are many examples of blacks elected to statewide offices in a country where no state has a majority black population. These include Sens. Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Carol Moseley Braun and Cory Booker, as well as Govs. Doug Wilder,!

And really, Obama is the big one there.

He won the Democratic Primary, then the general election for president twice. If voters simply won’t vote for black people, were they simply voting for Obama’s white half?

I don’t think so.

The truth of the matter is that while there really is a fair bit of racism running around, especially among Democrats, that’s not showing up in the voting patterns nearly as much as some might want to claim.

However, the truth rarely matters when it comes to matters of race.

People are often accused of being racist simply because they don’t vote for a particular bill. They’re called racist because they oppose the policies of a given official or candidate—see again, Obama. They’re labeled as racist over oh-so-many things, even when there’s no racial animosity involved in the least.

I can oppose everything someone stands for without actually giving a damn about what race they are. I’m talented like that.

So are most people.

But the NAACP’s attorney doesn’t seem to recognize that, and believes that if you don’t make it so that black candidates only have to appeal to black people, they’ll never win another campaign.

That’s pretty damn racist, if you ask me.

Especially since black Americans are starting to push back against the identitarian ideology that the NAACP has long embraced. They’re not interested in Jasmine Crocketts or Cory Bushes. They want candidates who actually stand for something beyond outrage.

But then again, this is America’s left in this day and age. They can’t imagine race, sex, who you want to sleep with, or what gender you want to be when you grow up, not being the determining factor in literally every aspect of your personality.

