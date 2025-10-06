Comfort isn’t the most important thing in life, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t important to me. I’ve been uncomfortable plenty of times, and while there are times when it’s actually kind of fun, it’s a lot more fun knowing I can come back to my AC and internet connection.

But a lot of people live uncomfortably all the time. They’re suffering because of various factors, and one of those is living without electricity.

Over at Watts Up With That, a guest blogger offered some thoughts about why they’re suffering.

hey proclaim a ‘human right’ to ‘clean environment’ but not to reliable energy or better health Paul Driessen On the evening of September 30, 1882, Henry Rogers turned a switch and the Hearthstone Historic House living room in Appleton, Wisconsin (my mother’s hometown) was bathed in a soft amber glow. Hearthstone became the first home in the world lit by electricity. Today, few can imagine our lives without plentiful, reliable, affordable electricity – for lights, computers, washers, driers, dishwashers, heating, air conditioning, television, vehicles, hospitals, schools, factories, data centers, artificial intelligence and more, to light, improve and sustain our lives. And yet nearly 750 million people still have no access to electricity. Billions more have minimal, sporadic access. The vast majority live in Sub-Saharan Africa: 600 million with no electricity; hundreds of millions more with minimal or sporadic power. Many Asians and Latin Americans are similarly deprived. Often, electrification rates are high in cities but extremely low in the countrysides. Incredibly, across much of Europe, millions of poor and middle-class families are also deprived. Many simply cannot afford electricity prices that have skyrocketed in the wake of coal, gas and nuclear power plant closures, in favor of wind and solar installations. Other Europeans no longer have jobs, because factories and entire industries cannot afford those prices, closed down and sent their jobs to China and other coal-based-electricity nations. Still others are being told by climate-obsessed pressure group, media and political elites to light, heat and cool only one room, wear more sweaters, and appreciate electricity when it’s available, not gripe about its cost or absence. Europe refuses to frack for oil and gas … but imports Russian fuels, thereby sustaining Putin’s war on Ukraine’s citizens and civilian infrastructure. Several US states have also imposed Euro-style electricity rates, rolling or recurring blackouts, and economic disruption in the name of saving the planet from climate calamities. Leading, applauding and demanding this insanity are the United Nations, European Union, International Court of Justice (ICJ), multilateral anti-development banks, non-governmental organizations and even the now-defunct USAID. They harp about climate emergencies, demand that countries switch to “clean” energy, and refuse to approve or finance fossil fuel projects even for Africa. The ICJ recently asserted that people have a “human right” to a “clean, healthy, sustainable environment” – which to the court means no impacts from fossil-fuel-driven climate change. It said nothing about rights to reliable and affordable energy, modern healthcare or decent living standards.

What we need to understand, first and foremost, is that this isn’t an unfortunate byproduct of the effort to address the so-called climate crisis. This is the ultimate goal.

People who are comfortable are usually not those interested in massive social change, such as embracing socialism or communism. People who don’t resent the upper classes don’t, either.

So, the goal here isn’t to protect the environment, but to make electricity so expensive that only the wealthy can afford it. Everyone will be familiar with it and will experience its benefits when they visit stores and public buildings, so they’ll know what they’re missing, but they can’t afford it because the rates are so high.

Then, as they look out over their communities at night, they’ll see the neighborhoods with electricity. They’ll see the wealthier neighborhoods glowing with artificial lighting, and at least some of them will seethe with resentment.

They’ll recognize what was taken from them, and rather than blame the left—the people who are just about trying to save the planet, after all, as the mainstream media will make sure they believe—they’ll embrace the class warfare rhetoric that is necessary to set the stage for socialist revolution.

One major reason that Marxists in the US focus on race is that class warfare isn’t as potent here as it was in Europe and Asia. Anyone could rise to be wealthy, and the wealthy could fall at any time.

So, they pivoted to identity politics because an oppressed population is always necessary for the kind of resentment they need.

But identity politics focuses on minorities. You can’t keep demonizing the majority as evil, then reasonably expect them to join you so you can oppress them in return. It’s just not happening.

Climate change, though, and the response to it, is different. This allows the winners and losers to be picked by the elites, who then foster the idea that power needs to be expensive and that not everyone really needs electricity at all, thus creating an obvious class barrier to something as simple as power for your home.

I could be wrong, though. This could just be outright stupidity.

I don’t think so, though. I think these people are evil enough to make suffering something other than a byproduct of their insane policies, but the actual goal, all because they want a piece of what comes next.

No wonder they want our guns. Heaven forbid we be able to fight back against this evil.

