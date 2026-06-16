Intellectually, I believe that anything we do should be something we do with as much excellence as we can manage, and if it’s not to our standards, we should step up our game. I say I know it intellectually because, unfortunately, I don’t always do a good job of living it.

But that doesn’t make it less true. It just means I have work to do.

Unfortunately, the idea of excellence and striving has become somewhat old-fashioned. In fact, it seems now that everything is about a push toward mediocrity, and it’s going to bend our entire society over before all is said and done if we don’t stop it.