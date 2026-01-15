When Charlie Kirk was assassinated, something inside of me snapped. I’m generally an optimist, even when I have little reason to be, but suddenly, I didn’t see a way forward in trying to find common ground with the left.

Oh, there are some reasonable people on that side, sure. Those people aren’t the issue, though, except in their tolerance for the more extreme members of their side.

But I started to recognize that if we find common ground, it’s more a matter of an accident, rather than anything else. Sure, a Democrat with a record for more sanity than the rest of her party might make a good proposal about shop classes, but that’s the exception, not the rule.

This is something the media could actually help with. They could stop demonizing people on the right, for example, and portray the subjects as actual human beings.

Instead, they opt to stoke the flames.