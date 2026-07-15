Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell Gold's avatar
Russell Gold
2h

It does make sense during a warranty period that you should be restricted in what changes or fixes you make to a device; you shouldn’t be able to break something and then demand a free repair. But once you’re out of warranty? That reasoning fails.

And in don’t mind paying a subscription to stream movies, as with Netflix. I don’t expect to be able to rewatch those. But I hate a model that makes me pay something close to the price for a hard copy (as with Kindle) but doesn’t guarantee that it will be there next week.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Tom Knighton
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Tom Knighton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture