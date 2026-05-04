Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

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dancingtime's avatar
dancingtime
17h

Thank Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts Marxist...

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Leslie L Allen's avatar
Leslie L Allen
9h

Out of work Americans become dependent on the government. That puts them in a weak position until they find employment. What the government gives you is something they can take away and the left loves teaching the "poors" a lesson when they step out of line. "Your state voted for the opposition? Well, FEMA is tapped out from caring for illegal foreigners who'll vote as they've been instructed, so your little flood and a hard winter are your problem. Hope you enjoy the smell of tents in the snow."

We're just their ATM machines with a pulse. We're only noticed during election years and when we stray from our lane. We voted for Trump, so we should be paying full price for airfare. It really is that simple sometimes.

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