In 2024, Democrats blocked a proposed merger between Spirit Airlines and JetBlue. Spirit was in trouble, and the merger would have solved a lot of problems. It’s not unheard of, after all, and so the merger made sense. JetBlue expands for less than it might otherwise have, and Spirit gets out of the hole. Everyone wins, right?

Democrats blocked it, though, claiming that the merger would reduce competition, reduce the available flights, and increase fares for consumers.

Yet, as we now know, Spirit has ceased operations, putting somewhere around 14,000 people out of work.

And I can’t help but ask, “So what’s all that different regarding consumers than if the merger had gone through?”

I mean, there’s one less airline, just the same. There will be fewer flights and, with less competition, potentially higher ticket prices, just as if the merger had happened, but now we’ve got thousands of people suddenly out of work, whereas most of them would still have jobs if the merger had happened.

Now, I don’t like monopolies. The idea of one company controlling such a massive share of the market that there isn’t really any competition is a bad thing for almost everyone except the megacorporation’s stockholders. Consumers get screwed, suppliers get screwed, everyone gets screwed.

So, with that in mind, blocking monopolies from being created is something that sounds really damn good on paper.

The problem is that when the government has the power to prevent them, they suddenly start seeing monopolies everywhere, even where they aren’t.

Had JetBlue and Spirit merged, the sixth- and eighth-largest airlines would have become the fifth largest by seat miles, meaning the distance traveled multiplied by capacity. Even by total passengers carried, they’d still have only been fifth, though their rankings before the merger would be slightly different. Total destinations? Fifth again.

In other words, this wasn’t creating some leviathan that would need to be slayed down the road, crowding out every competitor and destroying the airline ecosystem as it currently exists. It would have bumped Air Canada down a peg, and that’s if they didn’t make any reductions in services due to overlapping destinations and/or scheduled flights.

But the Biden administration, with the full support of Democrats in Congress like Elizabeth Warren and Chris Murphy, shot down the merger because the new airline would be too big or something.

There was power to be exercised, and so the government exercised it just to make sure people remembered they could.

Now, again, 14,000 people are looking for work because we couldn’t have a new airline in the fifth spot by multiple points of comparison.

This is why I say, “To err is human. To really muck things up, though, you need to get the government involved.”

No matter what anyone on the left tries to say about this, it was clear that Spirit was circling the drain. They needed a merger to keep things running, even if the name on the side of the plane was different. Leftists in Congress and the Biden administration, however, didn’t care about that. They had to try to pretend they were good for consumers, especially right before the election, and so Spirit was offered up on a sacrificial altar, all in hopes that no one would blame them when everything collapsed.

Because it was clear that the options were going to be reduced either way, as was the competition, and the potential impact on ticket prices, but only one meant thousands out of work all of a sudden, and that’s the path Democrats chose.

And they were proud of it. They bragged about it.

Now, they’re getting dragged about it, as they should have.

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While I understand the idea of using the force of government to stop monopolies from forming, especially via acquisitions, the reality is that once the government has been committed to protecting us from ourselves in any capacity, they’re going to use that power in any manner they see fit, often sidestepping any parameters handed down by Congress.

Of course, the media is telling the tale of Spirit’s demise without noting how Democrats essentially killed it. They write of it as a tale of woe, as if it were inevitable, but it wasn’t. It really wasn’t.

Spirit didn’t just die. It was the patient bleeding to death in the emergency room that needed treatment, but the doctors basically told them to rub some dirt on it and get back out there.

This wasn’t self-inflicted. It was inflicted upon it.

And these turdnuggets were proud of it.

It’s easy to destroy lives for political points when you know you’ll never have to answer for it.

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