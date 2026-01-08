On Wednesday, a 37-year-old woman was shot and killed in Minnesota. She was part of an effort to inhibit ICE operations there. When she had agents hemmed in, several approached and ordered her to get out of the vehicle. Rather than comply, she tried to drive off, seemingly driving toward one of the agents who opened fire, killing her.

The left spent yesterday and today screaming. They claim this was murder, that it was an assassination, that it was all kinds of things that, frankly, it wasn’t.

I talked about my take on the legality of the shoot, more or less, over at Bearing Arms this morning.

As for the rhetoric coming from the left, spare me your tears.