The mainstream media is trash.
I’m not breaking news there. You all know it and knew it before now. Hell, the reason many of you are here is because you don’t trust the liars and activists who pose as journalists.
But this student “journalist” was clearly ready for the big leagues well before he graduated, all because he should fit right in with those mainstream media types.