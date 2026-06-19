When Colin Kaepernick decided to take a seat during the National Anthem, outraging millions, we were told that athletes have every right to express their political opinions. As more and more athletes started spouting off about crap they, at most, barely understood and vilified the nation that made them millionaires, any criticism was seen as an attack on free speech.

But, as is so often the case, free speech for the left is a one-way street.

If you’re spouting lefty platitudes or disrespecting the nation that has done more for freedom than literally any other in the history of mankind, you’re good.

When you object to being forced to espouse an opinion you might disagree with, then it’s a problem.