California isn’t the real world. Well, most of the time, it’s not, though plenty of actual people live there. Not all of them deserve what they’re getting from the state, either.

After all, this is a state that has spent $14.6 billion on high-speed rail without laying a single foot of track, and they’re still bragging about it.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, though, is a prime example of the problems with the state. Not only is he dirty as hell, in my not-so-humble opinion, but while he’s trying to tell everyone that his dyslexia makes him approachable, he’s trying to screw over decent people in favor of criminals.

And, I’m not actually complaining about the criminal justice system in the state.