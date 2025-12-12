Tilting At Windmills

Tilting At Windmills

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sally Dungan's avatar
Sally Dungan
2h

God bless.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tom Knighton · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture