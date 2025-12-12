Sorry, I’ve been quiet. I’ve been sick this week, likely due to some degree of exhaustion. I’ve had to work a ton to cover bills, had terrible sleep, and it likely all piled up on me.

I’m doing better and will be good to go by Monday, but I’m taking as much time to recover as I can.

Thanks in advance for understanding.

Tilting at Windmills is 100% reader-supported. If you enjoyed this article, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription for 15% off the first year or making a one-time donation here. You can also check out our store. Or, for more content, check out my YouTube channel. Your support is greatly appreciated.