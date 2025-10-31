She thinks she knows what's best for your child
I’ve been pretty upfront about being a homeschool dad. We made the decision in the midst of the pandemic because the local school system clearly didn’t have a plan for the start of the year, despite months of evidence that they might need to do something, but I’ve been pleased with the decision since.
We’re celebrating five years of Substack here, and we’re doing it by offering you a tremendous deal. Click the link to take advantage of it.
After all, almost everything I see coming out of schools just tells me I made the right call.
In New Jersey, the race for governor is a virtual dead heat, and the Democrat running clearly thinks she knows better than you about what’s best for your child.