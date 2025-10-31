I’ve been pretty upfront about being a homeschool dad. We made the decision in the midst of the pandemic because the local school system clearly didn’t have a plan for the start of the year, despite months of evidence that they might need to do something, but I’ve been pleased with the decision since.

Celebrate 5 years with 25% Off Paid Sub

We’re celebrating five years of Substack here, and we’re doing it by offering you a tremendous deal. Click the link to take advantage of it.

After all, almost everything I see coming out of schools just tells me I made the right call.

In New Jersey, the race for governor is a virtual dead heat, and the Democrat running clearly thinks she knows better than you about what’s best for your child.